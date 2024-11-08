Idris Elba‘s wife Sabrina has an interesting approach to her husband’s fans

Idris Elba TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 10: Sabrina Dhowre (L) and Idris Elba attend "The Mountain Between Us" premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 10, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter)
Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!
Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.
Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!
You may be offline. Please check your connection and try again using the Retry button.