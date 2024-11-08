Idris Elba‘s wife Sabrina has an interesting approach to her husband’s fans

Sister Wives

Idris Elba TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 10: Sabrina Dhowre (L) and Idris Elba attend "The Mountain Between Us" premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 10, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter)

By Toni & Tony in the Morning
0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!