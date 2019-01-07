Idris Elba to DJ at Coachella 2019 The 46-year-old has worked as a DJ since his teenage years, performing under the name "DJ Big Driis." According to the Coachella schedule, Elba will DJ on April 13. In the past, Elba has performed at UK music festivals Glastonbury and Creamfields. He also spun tracks at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding reception. The former 'Wire' star has released six albums and recently launched a record label called '7Wallace Music.'

Idris Elba is making his Coachella debut.

The actor, 46, surprised fans of the yearly music festival when they read his name among the list of performers for the 2019 lineup released last week. People’s reigning Sexiest Man Alive, who sometimes performs under the name DJ Big Driis, will be taking the stage on Saturday nights during the two-weekend run with Tame Impala headlining that day.

“See you in the desert,” Elba tweeted on Thursday morning along with the full lineup.

Elba has been a DJ for years and even had the party going during a star-studded wedding reception for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before their royal wedding in May

“It was a beautiful experience, like all weddings are,” Idris told the Guardian, describing Harry as ‘a friend of mine.’

He continued, “I try not to talk too much about it, because it was a private day, but it remains one of the highlights of my life, for sure.”

Joining Tame Impala are Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande, who are also set to headline this year’s desert fest once again returning to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California for two weekends. Gambino, 35, will headline April 12 and 19; Tame Impala on April 13 and 20; while Grande, 25, is scheduled for April 14 and 21.

“Humbled and excited as all hell @coachella thank u,” Grande captioned a shot of the lineup on Instagram Wednesday adding a black heart and cactus emoji.

Aside from Tame Impala, other international bands including K-Pop group BLACKPINK and Mexican band Los Tucanes De Tijuana are set to perform.

Bad Bunny, Khalid, Solange, Kid Cudi and Pusha T have also been slated. Tickets for Coachella went on sale Friday.

