Iconic Memphis producer Drumma Boy focused on new projects, paving the way for next generation

ATLANTA – Award winning producer, rapper, author, and entrepreneur Drumma Boy knows what it takes to thrive in the music industry.

He has produced hundreds of songs, mixtapes and albums in multiple genres including hip-hop, r&b, pop, country and rock throughout his legendary career.

Drumma Boy, whose real name is Christopher Gholson, said his parents instilled music in his blood at a young age. He was involved in the church where he learned about the heart and soul of music.

“My mom always used to say, ‘if you can make it in Memphis, you can make it anywhere,’ he said. “Memphis makes you study, rehearse, and practice. We’ve got that grind. We know how to turn nothing into something.”

Drumma Boy credits Three Six Mafia, 8 Ball and MJG, Gangsta Boo, and other legends for paving the way for him and the city of Memphis. He also credits his older brother Insane Wayne, for teaching him about the industry as a teenager.

He used to travel back and forth to Atlanta to visit family before moving to Georgia in 2003. He recalled a time when hip-hop icon Jeezy reached out to him to buy a beat ahead of the release of his debut album, “Thug Motivation 101.” Coach K and Jeezy called Drumma Boy multiple times about a beat he had already sold and offered to buy the beat back. Drumma Boy couldn’t buy it back, so he made another one.

“Jeezy wanted me to meet him at Patchwerk Studios in Atlanta. I only had $100 in my pocket, so I put $20 in my tank and drove there from my crib in Stone Mountain, picked up the files and headed back home,” Drumma Boy said.

After playing a couple versions, Jeezy told him ‘that ain’t it Drum.’ “That was the first time I learned how to study someone when I got denied,” Drumma Boy said.

He went back and listened to Jeezy’s “Trap or Die” and “Streetz is Watchin” mixtapes and realized he was missing the horns and trumpets. When he returned to Patchwerk Studios around 5 a.m., Jeezy loved the final version of the beat.

“That was the first time I heard Jeezy live in person use his famous ad libs “aye” and “ha ha.” That was one of the biggest street moments of all time,” Drumma Boy said.

He said after “Standing Ovation,” was released, you could not go to a club, gas station, restaurant, or shopping center without hearing that beat thump.

In addition to producing “Standing Ovation,” Drumma Boy produced “Put On” with Jeezy and Kanye West, “Photoshoot” with Gucci Mane, “No Hands” with Roscoe Dash, Wale and Waka Flocka Flame, “Money to Blow” with Drake, Lil Wayne and Birdman, “I’m On World Star,” with Young Buck, “Oh My” with DJ Drama, “Make Them Get That Money Right” with Pastor Troy, “Shawty” with Plies and T-Pain, “Spend It” with 2 Chainz and T.I., “I Said What I Said” with Ludacris and many more.

In October 2023, Drumma Boy released his debut book “Behind the Hits.” The book is available on Barnes and Nobles, Amazon and other platforms.

In addition to working on movie scores, documentaries, and new music, Drumma Boy also runs a writer’s and engineering camp where he focuses on helping the next generation learn about the music business.

“It is important to know and understand the business side of the music,” Drumma Boy said. “Thank God for Wendy Day. She was doing free workshops at the University of Memphis, and I was 16 learning about PRO’s, (Performance Right Organization), mechanicals, royalties and the importance of an entertainment attorney.”

He is passionate about guiding the next generation of creatives, artists, producers and engineers.

“A lot of these kids don’t have people in the industry to guide them with knowledge. It is important to know and understand the business side of the music,” Drumma Boy said.

He shouted out prominent music producer Sonny Digital for his help in the creation of the Producers Union, which is a platform where producers can get industry support, feedback, and more.

All my PRODUCERS TAP IN!!!



The UNION IS HEREEEEEE https://t.co/41kvr9RYQz — Sonny (@SonnyDigital) September 27, 2024

Drumma Boy also recalled making of the 2009 hit song “Money to Blow” and working with Drake early in his illustrious career.

“I got a phone call from a friend in Canada, and he said I need to check out this kid who is on a TV show called “Degrassi.” I did not know what that show was,” he fondly recalled. “He came to Atlanta, and we went to Hot Beats studio. I played five beats, “Money to Blow” was the fifth beat, he went straight into the booth. Drake is a quadruple threat. Birdman called me and said he was going to put his verse on it and put Wayne on it too.”

Drumma Boy said hip-hop icon Lil Wayne is among his favorites to work with.

“It’s always dope working with Wayne,” he said. “I had him on “Lost” with Gorilla Zoe. It was great to do “Still Got That Rock” on his mixtape “Dedication 5″ with DJ Drama. Hopefully, I get to work with him in the future. I definitely need him on the Drumma Boy and Friends album.”

Drumma Boy said making the song “No Hands” featuring Waka Flocka Flame, Wale and Roscoe Dash was a “special moment” in his career.

He fondly recalled a large group of friends celebrating Gucci Mane getting released from jail and making a song for the moment. The song is diamond certified and has become the “soundtrack” to many people’s lives.

He runs the site Producers Wave that allows artists and producers to collaborate and sell sounds.

Currently, Drumma Boy is working with hip-hop artists Bo Kane, Pretty Braya, Action Pack, and Dexta Daps.

Drumma Boy also produced several hits for Atlanta hip-hop icon T.I. including “Ready for Whatever,” “What Up, What’s Happening,” “You Ain’t Missing Nothing,” and “My Life Your Entertainment” on T.I.’s sixth album “Paper Trail” which was released in September 2008. “You Ain’t Missing Nothing” was recently certified 4X platinum.

“TIP is super dope,” Drumma Boy said. “It was a blessing working with him. I presented myself at the right time. He invited me to his crib when he was on house arrest and greeted me saying ‘What’s Up King?’ That was cool.”

Drumma Boy also said he is proud of his friend and legendary hip-hop historian and entrepreneur NuFace for his growing hip-hop collection and impacting the culture.

“NuFace always gives you that energy to make you smile,” he said. “He always has these artifacts, CDs, merchandise, memorabilia to really show you how big of a fan he is. I think that is the most genuine thing. Big shout out to NuFace, we honor him. I feel like we will have a NuFace museum in the next 10-20 years.”

Drumma Boy shared words of wisdom for everyone to chase after their dreams.

“You have got to be a sponge in your industry and environment to the things that mean something to you. God always has your moment coming. Just be prepared when the opportunity presents itself,” he concluded.

