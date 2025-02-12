Iconic Atlanta hip-hop duo OutKast nominated for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

DOVER, DE - JUNE 21: Big Boi (L) and Andre 3000 of Outkast perform onstage during day 3 of the Firefly Music Festival on June 21, 2014 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Firefly Music Festival)

ATLANTA — The iconic Atlanta duo OutKast have been nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, officials announced on Wednesday morning.

OutKast and Atlanta rock group the Black Crowes are among the 14 performers and groups who were nominated for the prestigious honor.

Big Boi, whose real name is Antwan Patton, and André 3000, whose real name is Andre Benjamin, first met while they were in high school.

Congratulations to the #RockHall2025 Nominees! Cast your ballot in the Fan Vote, sponsored by @AlliantCU: https://t.co/keewGnGnnD 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Z7JUwdHz3l — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (@rockhall) February 12, 2025

The iconic duo also have the No. 1 selling rap album of all time with “Speakerboxx/The Love Below.” It sold more than 13 million copies and also won a Grammy Award for Album Of The Year.

Big Boi is best known for numerous chart-topping hits, features, and mixtape songs including “ATLiens,” “So Fresh, So Clean,” “Hey Ya,” “Player’s Ball,” “In The A” featuring fellow Atlanta rap legends Ludacris and T.I., “International Players Anthem” with UGK rappers Pimp C and Bun B, “Roses,” “Kryptonite” with Killer Mike and Blackowned C-Bone and Konkrete, “Hollywood Divorce” featuring Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne, “Ms. Jackson” and more.

Andre 3000 is recognized as one of the most innovative, influential, and powerful lyricists in hip-hop. He is best known for hits such as “Ms. Jackson,” “Player’s Ball,” “Hey Ya,” “The Way You Move,” “ATLiens,” “Git Up, Get Out,” “So Fresh, So Clean,” “Green Light with John Legend,” “The Real Her” with Drake and Lil Wayne, and more.

Andre 3000 infamously said, “The South Got Something to Say” when Outkast won the award for Best New Artist at the 1994 Source Awards. That moment forever changed the trajectory in hip-hop and it became a rallying cry and statement for residents, artists and fans in the south.

The “ATLiens” have won six Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Best Rap Album for “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below” and Best Rap Album for “Stankonia.”

The other nominees include Bad Company, Billy Idol, Chubby Checker, Cyndi Lauper, Joe Cocker, Joy Division/New Order, Maná, Mariah Carey, Phish, Oasis, Soundgarden and The White Stripes.

In 2023, André 3000 released his flute album, “New Blue Sun” which was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2025 Grammy’s. He also won Best Rap Song for his collaboration with fellow Atlanta icon Killer Mike on the song “Scientists and Engineers” in 2024.

Fans can vote on vote.rockhall.com until April 21. Later this year, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will hold the induction ceremony for the Class of 2025.