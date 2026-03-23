{Video} Ice agents begin to deploy at airports

Ice agents have started to deploy at airports around the country as the government shutdown continues to have the biggest effect on TSA workers.

Hundreds have quit while others are calling out after paychecks have come to a stop. To help ease the stress of long lines, ICE agents have started to deploy.

DHS said it would not publicly share details about the ICE deployment, but sources briefed on the matter told Reuters that the current plan calls for deploying agents to 14 locations, though that figure may change