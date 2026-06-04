'Ice Age: Boiling Point': First trailer for sixth 'Ice Age' film finds herd blown out of volcano

The characters Manny, Sid, Diego, Ellie, Buck, Crash and Eddie appear in 'Ice Age: Boiling Point.' (Walt Disney Studios)

Ice Age: Boiling Point is preparing to heat up movie theaters.

Disney and 20th Century Studios have released the official teaser trailer for the sixth theatrical film in the Ice Age franchise. The upcoming animated movie marks the next chapter in the iconic herd's prehistoric misadventures.

Manny, Diego, Sid, Scrat and his beloved acorn are back in the minute-long teaser, which finds the gang getting shot out of a volcano.

They're taken "straight into a dinosaur-and-lava-filled madcap adventure to visit never-before-seen corners of the treacherous Lost World," according to an official description from Disney.

The original voice cast of Ray Romano, Denis Leary and John Leguizamo return to their roles of Manny the woolly mammoth, Diego the saber-toothed tiger and Sid the sloth. Also returning are Simon Pegg as Buck and Queen Latifah as Ellie. The characters of Crash, Eddie and Baby Scrat also appear in the teaser.

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild's John Donkin directs Ice Age: Boiling Point while Lori Forte produces.

Blue Sky Studios produced the franchise's first five films. This marks the first theatrical Ice Age movie since Blue Sky Studios was dissolved by The Walt Disney Company in 2021 after it was acquired in 2019.

The original movie premiered in theaters in 2002, while the franchise's most recent installment, Ice Age: Collision Course, debuted to theaters in 2016.

Ice Age: Boiling Point arrives in theaters on Feb. 5, 2027.

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