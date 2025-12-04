Hulu shares first look at David Tennant in 'Rivals' season 2

David Tennant as Lord Tony Baddingham in season 2 of 'Rivals.' (Hulu)
By Mary Pat Thompson

We have our first look at Rivals season 2.

Hulu has revealed the first photos from the sophomore season of its original U.K. comedy-drama series. The new season will arrive in 2026 on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ internationally.

The photos show off David Tennant back in his role as Lord Tony Baddingham, as well as the rest of the ensemble cast. They include Alex Hassell, Aidan Turner, Nafessa Williams, Bella Maclean, Katherine Parkinson, Danny Dyer, Victoria Smurfit, Claire Rushbrook, Oliver Chris, Lisa McGrillis, Emily Atack, Rufus Jones, Luca Pasqualino, Catriona Chandler and Annabel Scholey.

Season 2 of Rivals is once again set in the Cotswolds countryside amidst the world of 1980s British television. In addition to the returning cast of characters, a press release promises some exciting new faces joining the ensemble this time around.

This new season will pick up after the dramatic cliff-hanger of season 1 that left Tony's fate hanging in the balance.

"Lord Baddingham is back and out for vengeance ready to stop at nothing to keep Corinium’s empire unrivaled," according to an official description of season 2. "Careers, marriages, and reputations hang in the balance as personal and professional lives collide in a world where secrets can’t stay hidden for long."

