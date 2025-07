How will it close? Jay Z leaves Atlanta in shambles after hitting the stage with Bey on night 3!

There’s one more show left! But the beyhive is wondering how will night 4 top day 3? Jay Z left Mercedes Benz Stadium in shambles after Beyoncé asked everyone to give it up for her man.

He’s only performed twice on the Cowboy Carter tour, first in Paris and now in Atlanta. Will he come-back out for the grand finale?

Beyoncé is the first artist to perform four nights at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on a single tour.