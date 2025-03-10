How much do they cost? Ticket sales reportedly lagging for Cowboy Carter Tour

We ain’t got it

Beyonce’s 2025 Cowboy Carter world tour
By Toni & Tony in the Morning

Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour isn’t selling like her past runs or is it due to the interference of scalpers.

Yonce announced her Cowboy Carter Tour last month, but tickets are reportedly selling at a slow pace.

According to Ticketmaster and StubHub, tickets for all shows are still available. Her 2023 Renaissance Tour tickets sold out within minutes in some locations.

She has four shows scheduled for Atlanta. The only tickets available for the ‘A’ are resale tickets.

There are some tickets available for the 4th show she added on July, 14th.

