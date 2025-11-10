How to get over a bad Monday, with a G-Funk twist of affirmations

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Warren G performs onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Monday’s can sometimes get the best of you, leaving you off to the side saying, “I’m stuck”... Lucky for you, there’s no need to “break yourself”, and hopefully, no one took your rings, or your Rolex. Here’s how Warren G, along with some G-Funk can get past any bad Monday. Just repeat, and Regulate these 10 G-Funk affirmations:

1. “Mount up.” Look adversity in the face and know that you’re going to come out on top. Stay calm and take action. You already know what to do when things get tough.

2. “It was a clear black night, a clear white moon…” No matter how dark the path may seem, there’s always a light shining to guide you.

3. “Warren G was on the streets, trying to consume…” Stay focused on your goals and execute your plan of action.

4. “Just hit the east side of the LBC…” I know where I come from and I know where I’m going.

5. “I can’t believe they’re taking Warren’s wealth…” Negativity will always be there to try and steal your peace, but you’re in control of how you react and no one can take that control away from you.

6. “Sixteen in the clip and one in the hole…” I have prepared and I am ready for all of life’s challenges.

7. “I’m tweaking into a whole new era.” You are growing into who you are supposed to be. Embrace change, challenges, and rebound to win the week.

8. “The rhythm is the bass and the bass is the treble” I am in tune with my surroundings and I can manage how they affect me.

9. “If you know like I know, you don’t wanna step to this.” You know your value and you won’t diminish it for anyone.

10. “Where rhythm is life and life is rhythm.” I am part of something greater, but my part is just as important as any.

Happy Birthday, Warren G!