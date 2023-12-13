'Home Alone,' 'Lady and the Tramp' enter Library of Congress’ National Film Registry

The 25 films selected to join the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry for 2023 have been announced.

Holiday favorites Home Alone and The Nightmare Before Christmas are included on the list, as well as the Disney animated classic Lady and the Tramp and James Cameron's Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

A film must be more than 10 years old to be eligible for selection and is chosen for its cultural, historic or aesthetic significance to preserve the film heritage of the U.S.

This year's selected crop of films spans over 100 years of cinematic history. The earliest pick, A Movie Trip Through Filmland, was released in 1921, while the most recent picks — 12 Years A Slave and 20 Feet from Stardom — came to theaters in 2013.

"Films are an integral piece of America's cultural heritage, reflecting stories of our nation for more than 125 years. We are proud to add 25 diverse films to the National Film Registry as we preserve our history through film," Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said.

Other notable selections include Fame, Desperately Seeking Susan, Apollo 13, Bamboozled and Love & Basketball.

Here’s the list of all 25 films joining the National Film Registry in 2023:

A Movie Trip Through Filmland (1921)

Dinner at Eight (1933)

Bohulano Family Film Collection (1950s-1970s)

Helen Keller: In Her Story (1954)

Lady and the Tramp (1955)

Edge of the City (1957)

We're Alive (1974)

Cruisin' J-Town (1975)

¡Alambrista! (1977)

Passing Through (1977)

Fame (1980)

Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)

The Lighted Field (1987)

Matewan (1987)

Home Alone (1990)

Queen of Diamonds (1991)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

The Wedding Banquet (1993)

Maya Lin: A Strong Clear Vision (1994)

Apollo 13 (1995)

Bamboozled (2000)

Love & Basketball (2000)

12 Years a Slave (2013)

20 Feet from Stardom (2013)

