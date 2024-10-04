Hip-hop legend, entrepreneur Trina holds book launch in Atlanta for “DA BADDEST” book

ATLANTA — Miami native, hip-hop pioneer, and influencer Trina held a book launch in Atlanta on Wednesday evening ahead of the release of her new memoir about her life and career titled “DA BADDEST.”

The book release and celebration was moderated by prominent producer and entrepreneur Mona Scott-Young.

Trina, whose real name is Katrina Taylor, joined Scott-Young in a discussion about the book, her career, insights, and special moments of her life. The event included a book signing, food and beverages for fans and book enthusiasts to enjoy.

“With any track she jumps on, Trina always understands the assignment. She knows how to adapt to evolving sounds, generations, and trends without losing the core of who she is as an artist. That’s why she’s been able to transcend and stay relevant for so many years,” hip-hop icon Missy Elliott says in the foreword quote included in “DA BADDEST” book.

Photo of hip-hop legend Trina with moderator Mona Scott-Young at her book launch in Atlanta on Wednesday. (Ziglor Photos )

Trina also gave fans sneak peaks of what is included inside the book.

“Being a beautiful woman is, and always has been, a form of currency. It can buy you things that money can’t if you’re confident enough to use it. You can feel that power when you walk into a room,” she says in an excerpt.

Officials said the event concluded with Trina thanking everyone for supporting the journey from the inception of the book’s creation to publication.

“I was never satisfied with having a pretty face and a nice body, even if I’d reaped the benefits of both. I knew there was more to life. I was raised by women who were smart, ambitious, creative, and respected,” according to an excerpt in the book that was shared.

Cake celebrating hip-hop legend Trina from Ya Fav Cake Lady (Ziglor Photos )

Trina is a multi-platinum hip-hop pioneer who has paved the way for women in music for decades. The Miami-born femcee was honored with the I Am Hip-Hop Award at the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta in 2022. She has released six albums, four Eps and 12 mixtapes. Trina has countless hit songs. She often refers to herself as “the baddest” and is the inspiration behind her book title.

She is best known for songs “Here We Go Again” with Kelly Rowland, “B R Right” with Atlanta hip-hop icon Ludacris, “Don’t Trip” with hip-hop icon Lil Wayne, “Mama” with Kelly Price, “BAPS” with Nicki Minaj, “Clap” with Latto, “One Minute Man Remix” with Missy Elliot and Ludacris, “That’s My Attitude,” “Paradise” with Trick Daddy and Mike Smiff, “5 Star Chick Remix” with Yo Gotti, Nicki Minaj and Gucci Mane, and more.

Trina was honored by the city of Miami with two keys to the city where officials named May 14 “Trina Day.” She has won multiple awards for her groundbreaking music and has acted on several tv shows and movies including the hit series “Love and Hip Hop: Miami.”

She has a partnership with spirit brand NYAK Cognac and is a franchise owner of the Miami-based dessert shop, Panda Pancakes.

The book “DA BADDEST” is set to be released worldwide on Oct. 8 on Simon & Shuster.