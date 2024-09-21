Hip-hop historian ‘NuFace,’ artists Quisha and Tonay Marie to headline ‘Welcome To My Party’ concert

ATLANTA — Larry “NuFace” Compton, a popular hip-hop historian, cultural phenomenon, and entrepreneur has attended thousands of concerts, shows and events to show love and support for other people. On Sunday, he is set to headline his first concert “Welcome To My Party” at Center Stage ATL featuring hip-hop artists Quisha, Tonay Marie and several other performers.

The show, which features an all-woman lineup, will be hosted by talented actress and comedian Erica Duchess, and hip-hop artists Princess from Crime Mob among others. NuFace said that Digital Young Kingz, Keypsiia, DJ Samore will also be in attendance.

“Being a fan of shows in Atlanta, many shows are always at Center Stage ATL,” said NuFace. “So, I’m always attending Center Stage. I met a woman named Madeline who is the manager and we became friends.”

NuFace said he met Quisha when she was filming a music video near the King Center in Atlanta earlier this year. At the time, NuFace was working on a promotion on his social media where he was highlighting different artists and black-owned brands and says Quisha was one of the first artists to reach out. He posted her music video and it went viral. He says their friendship grew from there.

When Quisha talked to NuFace about her desire to be a headlining artist, he says he reached out to Madeline to discuss some of his ideas.

“I knew I wanted it to be an all-female cast at the show. I gave my advice on who I think should the artists should be and Madeline approved it,” he said.

Duval County, Florida native Quisha said she has been reflective on her journey and is grateful to continue to push through adversity she has faced.

“Reflecting on my growth, I learned consistency and persistence is the way to go. I’m just grateful,” she said.

Earlier this summer, Quisha opened up Birthday Bash in Atlanta. She also performed at Piedmont Park on Juneteenth and has continued to grow as an artist.

“I was able to get a first glance look at her work ethic,” NuFace said. “It’s been great to see how talented she is because she’s been doing the fliers, helping design some of the Instagram posts, putting together the show and theme. I get to see how her vision is coming to fruition. I’m looking forward to watching Quisha and Tonay Marie not just as a friend, but as a fan.”

NuFace is best known for always showing support for his family, friends, community, and the hip-hop culture. Quisha said its “an honor” to be headlining NuFace’s show.

“If it wasn’t for him, I would not be in this position,” she said. “Its an honor for someone who loves to witness the legacy of others and for him to witness my journey and be a part of it.”

Hip-hop artist Tonay Marie moved to Atlanta several years ago and says she is grateful to be surrounded by NuFace, Quisha and so many others who continue to support her everyday.

Tonay Marie said the “Welcome To My Party” is “multiple parties combined into one, consisting of three main acts of performers. Each performer will represent a moment in time. Tonay Marie is representing the 70′s era and that will transform into the 1990′s era with Rey Sunshine before ending with Quisha, who will represent the 99-2000′s Gothic dystopian era.

“I am giving an emotional experience with the Funky, groovy twist. In between each song, I have a bit of crowd participation sprinkled with some wisdom that I give,” Tonay Marie said.

Quisha said she continues to find inspiration in her son, life, love and experiences.

“I’m inspired by my son,” she said. “He gets to watch me in my journey and I believe that’s something that’s going to rub off on him when he is a young man and young adult. I make suicide prevention music. My child came up with this idea years ago when we lost his father to gun violence.”

Quisha and Tonay Marie said they’re excited for fans to listen to their new music. Tonay Marie also said she is working on new music and is set to perform a new song called “Knockout” on Oct. 22.

“I’m working on a whole new project, and I also have a few singles in mind that I’m excited to drop before the project is finished,” she said.

Tonay Marie and Quisha said they are grateful for the opportunity to headline and for NuFace as a manager, friend and supporter.

“NuFace is like a guardian angel and a gift from God,” said Quisha. “I’m really grateful for him to play his part in my life.”

“To you, NuFace, I want to say thank you,” Tonay Marie said. “Its more than a special moment for me, but it is a transitional moment for both of us. We are both embarking on new endeavors that will shift the trajectory of our careers tremendously, in a positive way of course. I am honored to be an artist that NuFace has taken the time to invest in.”

For more information or to purchase a ticket, click here.