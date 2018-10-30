Now Playing
Posted: October 31, 2018

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Beyonce’s  '90s Halloween salute to Toni Braxton

A very happy birthday to the one and only Beyonce Knowls! More history: https://bit.ly/2zhMTFp

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

Beyonce is in a 1990's mood as she salutes singer Toni Braxton for Halloween.

Beyonce appears on Instagram in a pixie wig, leather jacket, white tank top and jeans to re-create Braxton's 1993 album, which she labeled Phoni Braxton.

In the last of the three images, Beyonce writes: "Sending love and adoration to one of our talented legends. Thank you for the countless bops. Your tone, your beauty, your range, and your God-given talent is treasured."

Braxton returned the love on Twitter by asking how Bey could "look better than me on MY album cover?"

Beyonce channeling other artists is a bit of a Halloween tradition. Last year, it was Lil' Kim.

Twitter had a field day with the Toni Braxton tribute, with many imploring the songstresses to duet together.

