Beyonce is in a 1990's mood as she salutes singer Toni Braxton for Halloween.

Beyonce appears on Instagram in a pixie wig, leather jacket, white tank top and jeans to re-create Braxton's 1993 album, which she labeled Phoni Braxton.

In the last of the three images, Beyonce writes: "Sending love and adoration to one of our talented legends. Thank you for the countless bops. Your tone, your beauty, your range, and your God-given talent is treasured."

Braxton returned the love on Twitter by asking how Bey could "look better than me on MY album cover?"

Phoni Braxton!? NEVER!!!

How do you look better than me on MY album cover?

I LOVE IT, Such a superstar!

Thanks for the love sis!

Happy Halloween 🎃

Who run the world...GIRLS! GIRLS! 💃🏽💃🏼@Beyonce pic.twitter.com/dFSbBrQV8Y — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) October 30, 2018

Beyonce channeling other artists is a bit of a Halloween tradition. Last year, it was Lil' Kim.

Twitter had a field day with the Toni Braxton tribute, with many imploring the songstresses to duet together.

collab! end us with lower register slayage! pic.twitter.com/5fscfBzG3f — Fonz 🐘🌱 (@fonzfranc) October 30, 2018

Queens loving & supporting eachother. Yasss! Yasss! here for it all day long. pic.twitter.com/h5sWZbU3th — Nola Haynes (@nolahtheveil) October 30, 2018

The next time Toni and Phoni see each other. (Bey killed this by the way) pic.twitter.com/YjS2muiBM9 — Don Draper (@_chefboyad_) October 30, 2018

