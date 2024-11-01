Heidi Klum wows as E.T. at her 2024 Halloween party

Heidi Klum once again pulled out all the stops for her highly anticipated annual Halloween party, showing up as E.T. in a costume that has everyone talking.

The supermodel and TV host keeps her fans on their toes and eagerly awaiting her big costume reveal each year. This year, she took her signature extravagance to new heights with her nostalgic '80s costume, a choice that underscores her reputation as the "Queen of Halloween."

"HEIDI HALLOWEEN 2024 OUT OF THIS WORLD," Klum shared in a post on Instagram Thursday night, showcasing the big reveal of her costume inspired by the hit 1982 film, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

Her look stands out as one of the night's highlights, with makeup elements and eye-catching details that look like they came straight out of Steven Spielberg's iconic film.

Klum's party is always the season's must-attend event, drawing celebrities in their best Halloween attire.

This isn't Klum's first time making a splash at her annual bash. Known for her elaborate, jaw-dropping costumes, the model has turned Halloween into her personal runway, transforming into otherworldly creatures and larger-than-life characters, such as a peacock and a giant worm in past years.

She's also donned costumes such as Jessica Rabbit from Who Framed Roger Rabbit, as well as the werewolf from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.