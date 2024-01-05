HBO's 'White Lotus' adds Parker Posey, Leslie Bibb for Thailand-set third season

On Friday, HBO announced that the third season of its Emmy-winning dramedy The White Lotus will be set in Thailand and gets underway in February with all new guests.

Marvel movie player Leslie Bibb, Harry Potter franchise veteran Jason Isaacs, Beau Is Afraid's Parker Posey, Mission: Impossible movies co-star Michelle Monaghan, and fitness coach and actor Tayme Thapthimthong have all joined the series' rotating cast for the show's third installment.

They'll be joining Natasha Rothwell, who returns as spa manager Belinda Lindsey; it's not yet known if season 3 will see the return of Jennifer Coolidge, who won an Emmy for her portrayal of quirky guest Tanya McQuiod.

For the record, she's told Entertainment Tonight that she'd "love" to come back, and the series' award-winning creator Mike White told ET he can't seem to get enough of her, either.

