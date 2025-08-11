Happy Hip Hop Celebration Day!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: A person holds up a photo of 1520 Sedgwick Avenue and the flier for the first Hip Hop jam during a celebration for the fiftieth anniversary of Hip Hop on August 12, 2023 in The Bronx borough of New York City. On August 11th, 1973, Clive, also known as Kool Herc, and his sister Cindy Campbell organized a "jam" in the rec room of 1520 Sedgwick Avenue. The event aimed to gather funds for school attire. Girls' admission was 25 cents, while boys paid 50 cents. At that time, they were unaware that this party would be the beginning of the Hip Hop movement. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

The entire Hip Hop cultural phenomenon as we know it today can be traced back to one back-to-school “jam”. The “jam” was held in the rec room of a building at 1520 Sedgewick Ave in the South Bronx, New York City, on August 11th, 1973. Clive Campbell, known to everyone as Kool DJ Herc, and his sister Cindy held the back-to-school “jam” to raise money for school. The reason why Hip Hop Celebration Day exists today is because of what Herc did that day.

He had been working on a new technique where he would loop the drum breaks, or the “best part of the song” over and over again. He did this because he noticed that it was during the song breakdowns where everyone would break out their best dance moves. He figured he could keep that momentum going longer by looping the breaks. This is how “breakdancing” became part of hip hop culture.

Plenty were there to take notice, be inspired by, and join in and improve upon Herc’s creation. Although the name, “Hip Hop” wouldn’t be coined until a few years later, the foundation was laid that day. 52 years and many iterations later, Hip Hop is a global phenomenon.