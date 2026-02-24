Hans Zimmer to score Netflix series 'All the Sinners Bleed'

Hans Zimmer is taking his talents to Netflix.

The Oscar-winning composer will score the streaming service's upcoming thriller series All the Sinners Bleed. He will do so alongside his composer collective Bleeding Fingers Music. This upcoming show is an adaptation of S.A. Cosby's thriller novel of the same name.

All the Sinners Bleed will follow the first Black sheriff in a Southern county who is haunted by his mother's death. He leads the hunt for a serial killer who has targeted the county's Black community for years.

It is currently in production in Atlanta, Georgia, and comes from showrunner Joe Robert Cole, who also writes, executive produces and directs several episodes.

"All the Sinners Bleed lives in the tension between faith, violence and redemption, the kind of moral complexity where music speaks most powerfully. Joe Robert Cole and S.A. Cosby have created a world that is haunting, intimate and unflinchingly human," Zimmer said in a press release. "We're proud to collaborate with Netflix, Higher Ground and Amblin on a series unafraid to sit with discomfort and truth, allowing the score to breathe in moments of silence as much as in moments of chaos."

Cole similarly spoke highly of Zimmer in his own statement.

"Hans crafts unforgettable themes and immersive scores that root you emotionally in the world of a story. Our series explores the lighter and darker halves of who we are as people and which side wins within us," Cole said. "I’m incredibly excited to have Hans and the Bleeding Fingers Music composer collective interpreting this core contention through music.”

