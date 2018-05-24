Now Playing
Posted: May 24, 2018

‘Hamilton’ makes its long-awaited Atlanta debut with messages of diversity and unity

"Hamilton" finally arrives in Atlanta on May 22 for a run through June 10 at the Fox Theatre. Photo: Joan Marcus.

By Melissa Ruggieri, AJC Music Scene

For some, it’s the diversity of the cast — a real American story told by people who reflect all cultures in the country.

For others, it’s the intoxicating labyrinth of the lyrics, a soundtrack that delivers hip-hop beats and musical poetry to an audience that otherwise wouldn’t know DMX from a BMX.

And, for the historically minded, it’s a simple appreciation for a Founding Father not often spotlighted.

Be honest: Before “Hamilton” surged from scrappy, off-Broadway buzz show to Broadway (and worldwide) phenomenon, how much did you really know about Alexander Hamilton, other than his Secretary of the Treasury title and presence on the 10-spot in your wallet? Continue reading...

