Halle Berry plays it safe with tweed after Cannes Film Festival changes red carpet dress code

The Cannes Film Festival’s new dress code rules forced Halle Berry to change her outfit for the evening’s opening night gala. she was planning to wear a Gaurav Gupta gown, but was afraid it would break the rules, so she opted for tweed instead.

I don’t think we’ve ever seen Halle Berry in tweed. Ahead of the start of the 2025 edition, the Cannes Film Festival issued an updated red carpet dress code that effectively bans full nudity and “voluminous” ensembles.

“She definitely took the safe route!