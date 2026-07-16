Hal Williams Veteran Actor and TV Pioneer has passed away at 91

FILE PHOTO: Actor Hal Williams attends the Television Academy And SAG-AFTRA's 4th Annual Dynamic and Diverse Celebration at The Saban Media Center on August 25, 2016 in North Hollywood, California. Williams died on July 15 at the age of 91. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Veteran actor and Television Pioneer Hal Williams, beloved for his memorable roles as Officer “Smitty” Smith on Sanford and Son and Lester Jenkins on 227, has died at the age of 91.

His impressive résumé also included appearances on The Waltons, Good Times, Private Benjamin, Magnum, P.I., Night Court, Moesha, Parks and Recreation, and most recently the Matlock reboot. Williams also appeared in films including Private Benjamin, The Rookie, Guess Who, and Flight!

Hal Williams helped shape generations black actors and black entertainment.