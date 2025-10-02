Government Shutdown to last at least 3 days after the senate finalizes vote

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 01: A visitor looks through the window of the closed U.S. Botanical Gardens during the federal government shut down on October 01, 2025 in Washington, DC. The government shut down early Wednesday after Congress failed to reach a funding deal. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Top Democrats and Republicans failed to agree on a short-term deal to keep the government funded leading to the first shutdown since 2018.

Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries are fighting for healthcare demanding that any stopgap funding measure include an extension of enhanced Obamacare tax credits.

In the meantime, the stage has been set for the furlough of hundreds of thousands of federal workers with the current administration also threatening to cut government benefits for large numbers of people.

The senate will be back in session on Friday.

Mail services: USPS says, all post offices will remain open.

Nutritional programs: SNAP and WIC will keep going. But the programs’ continuation is “subject to the availability of funding.”

Public health care: Medicare will continue to perform its full services.

Courts: The judiciary will remain open with paid operations through Oct. 17.

Banks: Private banks should be unaffected.

Social Security: Social Security and Supplemental Security Income payments will continue. However, local offices will remain open but offer reduced services.

Military: Most military operations and veterans’ benefits will continue, but employee pay will be delayed.

Air travel: Air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration officers will keep working, but without pay.