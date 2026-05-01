Gov. Kemp refuses to join gerrymandering wars

Dan Raby of CBS Atlanta writes - Gov. Brian Kemp said that the Supreme Court’s recent ruling narrowing the landmark Voting Rights Act will not impact Georgia’s upcoming midterm, but said changes will be coming ahead of the 2028 election.

In a 6-3 ruling on Wednesday, the court’s conservative majority found that Louisiana’s second majority-Black congressional district, represented by Democrat Cleo Fields, relied too heavily on race. Chief Justice John Roberts had described the district as a “snake” that stretches more than 200 miles to link parts of the Shreveport, Alexandria, Lafayette, and Baton Rouge areas.

“Because the Voting Rights Act did not require Louisiana to create an additional majority-minority district, no compelling interest justified the state’s use of race in creating SB8,” Alito wrote, referring to the map. “That map is an unconstitutional gerrymander, and its use would violate the plaintiffs’ constitutional rights.”

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Kemp praised the Supreme Court’s ruling, saying that it “restores fairness to our redistricting process and allows states to pass electoral maps that reflect the will of the voters, not the will of federal judges. But also said, early voting is already underway for the 2026 elections, meaning that any changes to the maps wouldn’t happen in the next few weeks or months.