'Gossip Girl' actress Michelle Trachtenberg dead at 39

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
By Aaron Katersky

Gossip Girl actress Michelle Trachtenberg was found dead Wednesday in her New York City apartment, police sources told ABC News. She was 39.

Trachtenberg is believed to have died of natural causes, police sources told ABC News. The sources said she recently underwent a liver transplant and may have been experiencing complications.

The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death. No foul play is suspected.

Trachtenberg, known for her roles in Harriet the Spy, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl, was found by her mother just after 8 a.m. in her residence near Columbus Circle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

