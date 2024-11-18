'Gladiator II' drops final trailer as movie slays overseas

Paramount Pictures has dropped a final trailer to Gladiator II, as overseas box office receipts for the film are already proving as muscular as its lead Paul Mescal.

According to BoxOfficeMojo, the movie that opened in foreign markets on Nov.13 has already made $87 million; the follow-up to director Ridley Scott's Oscar-winning original opens in the U.S. on Nov. 22.

The film also stars Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington, as well as original Gladiator star Connie Nielsen.

The new trailer jams in the action, with sieges, epic set pieces and of course swordplay — along with glowing critics' blurbs about the film.

Paramount calls the movie an "epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome."

The studio continues, "Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people."

