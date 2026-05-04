Gird your loins: 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' sashays to #1 at the box office

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2.' (Macall Polay/20th Century Studios)
By Andrea Dresdale

After 20 years, Andy Sachs, Miranda Priestly and the gang at Runway magazine are still in fashion.

According to Box Office Mojo, The Devil Wears Prada 2 -- featuring Anne Hathaway, Meryl Street, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt -- launches at #1 at the box office with $77 million in its opening weekend. As Variety notes, the original only took in $27.5 million in its first weekend back in 2006.

The sequel's debut is the fourth-biggest one of the year, as per Variety, behind only The Super Mario Galaxy Movie with $131 million; Michael, with $97.5 million; and Project Hail Mary, with $80 million.

Last week's number one, the Michael Jackson biopic Michael, dropped to #2 but still took in $54 million. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie slid from #2 to #3 with $12 million, while Project Hail Mary dropped one spot to #4 with $8.5 million.

There were four new entries in the top 10: the horror film Hokum, starring Adam Scott, in at #5; a new take on George Orwell's Animal Farm at #6; the survival thriller Deep Water at #8; and in at #9 is what must surely take the prize for the longest film title of the year, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea. That last one is the second installment of an anime franchise based on a series of Japanese young adult novels.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. The Devil Wears Prada 2 -- $77 million
2. Michael -- $54 million
3. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie -- $12.1 million
4. Project Hail Mary -- $8.5 million
5. Hokum -- $6.4 million
6. Animal Farm -- $3.4 million
7. Lee Cronin's The Mummy -- $2.23 million
8. Deep Water -- $2.15 million
9. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea -- $1 million
10. The Drama -- $908,000

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta’s Best R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500