Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist tie the knot during a golden wedding

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist, the couple who met on Turner's season of The Golden Bachelor, tied the knot on Thursday, January 4, at the La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs in front of family and friends.

Turner's and Nist's children and grandchildren made up their wedding party and each walked down the aisle to a song performed by a string quartet.

Nist, who wore a white mermaid-style gown by designer Badgley Mischka, walked down the aisle with her son, Tommy Nist.

"Gerry, I went on The Golden Bachelor open to meeting the man of my dreams but never expected it to happen," Nist said. "And then we went on our first date and it wasn't short of magical."

"I grew to love you," she added. "We have so much love to share and now so many more people to share it with. I promise to be your calm in a storm, to comfort you when you're sad, to laugh when you're happy and to stick with you throughout it all. But most of all, to have fun. For the rest of the days that we have left on this Earth, which could be another hour, but I love you with all my heart."

"Theresa, when I think of all the decisions that we've made to be in this position tonight, I know the hand of God and the winds of fate have ordained this moment," Turner said in his vows. "From the first sip of chocolate shake, to the last taste of Costa Rican coffee, I learned that you're the woman I can't live without."

"Your strength gives me joy," he added. "Theresa, I know I've found a partner to share all of life's experiences that are thrown at us. And so Theresa I make you this promise. I promise that if you're my partner in life, I will make you the happiest woman on Earth. I promise to choose you everyday as the one I love and never take your heart for granted."

The ceremony was officiated by Susan Noles, who also competed for Turner's heart on The Golden Bachelor.

"If five years ago, someone told me that I was going to be officiating the first-ever Golden Bachelor wedding and he wasn't picking me, I would have said, 'Yeah, that sounds about right,'" Noles joked. "But never have I ever married a couple that I watched fall so deeply in love. And they are so incredibly perfect for one another."

Turner's daughters, Jenny Young and Angie Turner, paid tribute to him and Nist in a sweet moment during the ceremony.

Nist's daughter, Jen Woolston, also took the mic and paid tribute to the couple.

In addition to their family and friends, several women who competed for Turner's heart on the show were in attendance, including Kathy Swarts, Ellen Goltzer and Leslie Fhima, who was the runner-up on the show.

"I'm so so happy for her and Gerry," said Fhima. "At the end of the day, I'm here to support love in any way."

Several Bachelor Nation alums were also in attendance including Charity Lawson, Ben Higgins and Brayden Bowers and Christina Mandrell, who got engaged prior to Nist and Turner's wedding.

The night ended with a reception filled with dancing and the bouquet toss.

