Georgia native DJ MLK loves the grind of DJing, moving the crowds

ATLANTA — Georgia native DJ MLK is best known as a multi-talented and well-respected veteran DJ and entrepreneur in the music industry and Atlanta rap icon T.I.’s official DJ.

DJ MLK, whose real name is Marlon LaTodd King, told WSB Radio that his undying love for DJing began in his hometown of Washington, Georgia located two hours south of Atlanta. That is where his family taught him about the art of DJing at a young age.

“I was born around it, but it was already in my blood,” said DJ MLK. “My dad was a performer and people know him as PK. My father’s side of my family, the King side, was a church-going family. I was always around DJs. I got pictures of me back in the day sitting around my dad with his crates of records.”

DJ MLK said that he always wanted to be a DJ and scratching, blending and mixing captured his interest at a young age. He began to get more in depth with the art of DJing and started studying other legendary DJs in the industry.

“You had the art of DJing in New York, scratching and B-boying,” he said. “All of that played a role in the art of DJing. My goal was to always be a club DJ. Even though I was young, I can still remember some songs that were popular in the 80s. The songs that my father and his team played back then were powerful. Hearing them practice in the garage and going into the next song. I picked up on all of that back in the day.”

His original goal was to rock the crowd at the club. He would eventually go on to rock the crowd of thousands of fans at shows around the world with T.I. and rock the crowd at clubs all over the country.

“My goal was to be a club DJ because when you’re a club DJ, you can do what you want to do,” he added. “The thing about it was, when I moved to Atlanta, I noticed the art of DJing, the scratching and beat juggling and all the tricks, it was not really cared for in Atlanta. There is a world in Atlanta with the turntablists, the ones with vinyl’s and events. The world that I wanted to be in, the urban club world, they were not hearing that. It was top records, transition, and interactions with the hosts. They wanted you to rock the party and make sure you stay in the loop with the top records.”

He used to travel back and forth from Washington to Atlanta until he decided that he had to push to make a name for himself and chase his dreams in Atlanta.

DJ MLK moved to Atlanta in 2001 and used to throw parties, sell CD’s and did whatever he could to stay current in music. His first impressions of living in Atlanta were a major culture shock. It was something he knew he had to adjust to. The DJ scene and the music scene during the early 2000′s was “crazy.”

“It was club owner vs. DJ,” he said. “I knew I had to be out a lot in the town to get my name and face out there. Seeing everybody have a good time and enjoy all the different music movements was great. You had T.I.P, Luda, Jeezy, OutKast, Gucci Mane, JD, Crime Mob, Dem Franchise Boyz, Young Bloodz, and so many others. You really saw the movement of all of this going on at one time. You had the Crunk music, Trap music and Snap. It was a vibe.”

Photo of DJ MLK (DJ MLK)

DJ MLK said Evans gave him the opportunity to go on tour and learn from T.I. He started off as the mix-show coordinator before getting the chance of a lifetime.

“One day, I sat down with Clay and told him I wanted to work for Grand Hustle as a DJ,” he said. “Back then, if you were connected to music labels like CTE, DTP, Grand Hustle, Block Entertainment or any of the big labels in Atlanta, it was a big deal. I was willing to put the work in. Clay saw the vision. I was a DJ for everyone on the label from Young Dro to Big Kuntry King, and P$C. At that time frame, TIP was as hot as a firecracker. My first opportunity to go on tour was the Screamfest tour in 2007. Grand Hustle knowing that I was a hustler also went hand in hand.”

One day, DJ MLK got a phone call from Evans that changed his life. He was invited to do two shows for T.I. He learned everything overnight and flew out to the West Coast the next day. He says Grand Hustle embraced him early on and to this day, his relationship with the label continues to blossom. He says Grand Hustle is “like family.”

Photo of DJ MLK (Randolla RANDY PRALLE II/DJ MLK)

Some of the biggest lessons DJ MLK said he has learned in his career came from Grand Hustle and the people who have inspired him throughout his life.

Geter told him that ‘Atlanta is a city where you can never over brand yourself’ and it is a message that has stuck with him for several years. He learned about brand awareness and making a name for yourself.

“My first-time meeting Bill Gates, he told me, ‘If you’re an important person and you’re worth knowing, they’re going to wait for you.’ If it’s time for you to speak, they’re going to listen.’ I knew I had to apply myself.”

DJ MLK helped create the mixtape series titled, “Goodnight Don’t Exist in ATL” which features a blend of mixes and underground hip-hop songs. The mixtape series began in 2012. He created his own wave in the club and mixtape world and as his name continued to grow, he continued applying the lessons he learned in the industry.

“As I moved up the ladder in Grand Hustle, Hannah and Clay always talked to me about branding. Clay always taught me to have my own motion. Some people in Atlanta knew me for my work. It goes back to Clay Evans and Hannah Kang always reminding me to brand myself. The brand lasts longer than anything.

Around 2017, DJ MLK says his name started growing more in the industry. People heard his DJ tag pop up, but he said they didn’t know what he looked like.

“People had heard my name so much because of the mixtapes,” he said. “I was known for my work. but I was missing the face factor. I began doing more photo shoots to make sure every flyer had my pictures on it. Jason Geter told him, ‘Atlanta is a city where you can never overbrand yourself.’”

Photo of DJ MLK (DJ MLK)

DJ MLK is also a part of an Atlanta-based entertainment company called “Hood Rich Entertainment” which features a plethora of other talented DJs including DJ Scream, DJ T.Lewis, DJ Ace, DJ Spinz, DJ Princess Cut, and more.

No matter where DJ MLK goes next on his journey, he always makes sure to remember those who have paved the way and inspired him.

“I tell some of my mentors, DJ Greg Street, DJ Nabs, DJ D-Nice, DJ Nabs, DJ Irony, they’re the OG’s to me. I tell them how much they inspire me,” he said. “It’s crazy how my name got in that world, and I was able to establish relationships with them.”

DJ MLK said he is grateful for all his experiences and lessons in his life. Nowadays, he says he tries to take the time to enjoy the process.

“Sometimes, I can’t even put this into words,” he continued. “I know what comes with this industry. I know the game. Every day, I think about my life and how I’m living. All of this is from DJing. I’m living my goals and doing what I love to do. It is a blessing.”