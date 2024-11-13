Popular Georgia casting director making her own lane in film, entertainment industry

ATLANTA — It’s really Molly’s World, and we are all living in it.

Popular Georgia filmmaker, producer, director, model, and casting director Molly Flynn is the perfect example of if you love what you do and do what you love, you’ll never work a day in your life.

The Marietta native runs the casting agency Molly World Productions LLC, where she oversees dozens of popular music videos, TV shows, films, and casting calls for major and independent films. Her passion for acting began at a young age and blossomed into filming, casting, and directing. She described herself as a “theatre kid.”

“I loved acting and theatre growing up. When I was 15, I started making YouTube videos. I would do it for the fun of it,” she said. “I directed, shot, and edited the videos myself. That’s what really got me into the directing world and the creative side.”

Flynn has always been a passionate, dedicated and hard worker. It always shows before, during and after the cameras are on.

When she was 18, she says some popular rappers admired her work and wanted her to shoot their music videos. That’s when she started filming interviews, music videos and live performances.

“That’s what introduced me to the hip-hop world and directing,” she said. “About a year later, I started casting. People wanted me to bring my pretty friends to set, and I said let’s get them paid and get me paid. That’s what really made me start casting in this company I was working with at the time. They let me take charge of their casting department.”

She says casting is what blew her up more than 10 years ago.

Acting legends Anne Hathaway, Dakota Fanning, and Denzel Washington are among the three biggest influences on Flynn. She says they have taught her a lot about this business.

“Denzel is inspiring. No matter how old you are, you can still follow your dreams and blow up,” she said. “Also, Dakota Fanning started young and kept it up. Consistency is key.”

She says one of the biggest lessons she’s learned in the film industry being versatile.

“Theatre acting is completely different from film acting. In theatre, you have to be dramatic and bigger with your projection. If you do that on film, it looks like its fake. Transitioning from film acting to theatre acting is different. Being in front of the camera helps me to be behind the scenes. It is useful to know how to direct and how to act.”

Flynn says her biggest passion is directing.

“I really enjoy directing,” she said. “If I’m casting for a music video, and the director is more focused on the artist, they would have me or my assistant help direct the actors and models. That helps the director focus on the artist themselves. We are very proactive on set as far as directing the talent, making sure they look good, making sure they feel confident, and feel safe. That makes my company different.”

She says T-Pain went from being one of her favorite artists when she was in high school, to being one of her clients and closest friends. Flynn used to get hired to help cast his music videos, and shot the commercial for his “Party in a Mansion in Wisconsin tour.” She describes T-Pain as a “very humble, and very funny” person.

“He makes it fun and easy to work with him. It’s been a really good experience,” she said.

Flynn says some of her clients who she books inspire her.

“The people who hit me up and say, ‘Molly we need you in this industry, and we need someone who really cares and is not money hungry.’ That inspires me to keep going,” she said.

Among her favorite clients is Atlanta hip-hop icon T.I.

Flynn handled the casting call for T.I.’s “Da Partments” movie, and more recently its sequel Da Partments 2. Flynn casted over 100 people for background roles for the movie.

Photo of Molly and prominent hip-hop historian NuFace on the set of Da Partments 2 in Atlanta. (_kalishots )

Flynn says working with T.I. is always a fun experience.

“I love working with TIP. He is a really good artist to work with too, because he knows the visuals he wants,” she said. “When it comes to his visuals, he is very hands on and likes to be the director. It is cool to see his visions come to life. With all of his projects that he does as far as films, he wants to have a message in there.”

While the film and entertainment industry can be challenging at times, Flynn says it also is rewarding with the right perspective and the right people around you.

“This industry is different and stressful,” she said. “If I didn’t have a passion for it, I would not have stayed this long in the industry. If the community didn’t accept me, I wouldn’t had stayed this long.”

One thing that Flynn says is important to do in this business is network, especially in a city like Atlanta.

“So many opportunities that I’ve received are from networking and recommendations,” she continued. “Atlanta is the easiest city for people to network in. People aren’t going to look at you crazy for coming up to them and asking what do you do? That’s why I love Atlanta.”

In addition to her work with movies, booking tv shows, commercials and music videos, she also is a part of a national hair campaign for a major company and does photoshoots.

“I book all different types of projects, and all ethnicities and all ages,” she said. “Kids, adults, to older adults, from acting, to modeling to dancing to different celebrities. Even random requests for animals and locations. I have a very interesting career.”

Flynn can picture herself one day teaching and writing books to offer her insight and knowledge. Flynn says the idea came when she recently took a cruise and taught a model workshop with a model coach.

Flynn encourages aspiring actresses and models to take classes to improve your skills.

“Don’t be afraid to take acting or modeling classes. It doesn’t hurt to learn more. Professionals take classes,” she said.

She said she enjoyed sharing her personal experiences and offering advice about the industry. The participants were from all over the United States.

“I’m working on doing more workshops in the future,” she said.

Flynn offered words of wisdom to anyone chasing after their dreams.

“Be yourself,” she said. “That’s really important. If you think you have flaws, it might be something to boost you and make you different from everyone else. Embrace yourself.”

To find more information on casting calls, click here.