GBI says it was suicide-suicide not murder-suicide

Qaadir Malik Lewis and Naazir Rahim Lewis Photo courtesy of Lewis and Brawner families
By Toni & Tony in the Morning

The GBI has ruled the deaths of 19-year-old twins Qaadir and Naazir Lewis a suicide-suicide. Previously thought to have been a murder-suicide, cellphone data, surveillance footage, internet searches, and forensic evidence proved otherwise showing the twins acted alone.

The 19-year-old brothers were found shot to death atop Bell Mountain in Towns County on March 8, more than 90 miles from their home in Lawrenceville.

According to the GBI, the evidence supported the determination that the injuries sustained by the brothers were self-inflicted.

The GBI will formally close the case in the coming weeks.

