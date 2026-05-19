Gaten Matarazzo to star in 'Rent' revival on London's West End

Gaten Matarazzo of 'Pizza Movie' poses for a portrait during the Getty Images Portrait Studio presented by IMDb and IMDbPro at SXSW 2026 on March 13, 2026, in Austin, Texas. (Robby Klein/Getty Images for IMDb)

Gaten Matarazzo is trading Hawkins for the stage.

The Stranger Things actor is set to make his London stage debut in a new revival of the Jonathan Larson musical Rent. Matarazzo will play Mark in the production, which will be directed by Luke Sheppard.

Performances start on Sept. 26 with an opening night of Oct. 8 at the West End's Duke of York’s Theatre.

A video on the production's official Instagram called the upcoming revival "a powerful celebration of community, connection and a call to live every minute as if it were your last."

Additionally, a post announcing Matarazzo's casting was captioned, "Are you ready? Hold that focus steady! @gatenmatarazzo is Mark. #RENT returns to the West End, directed by Luke Sheppard."

Tickets for the upcoming production are now on sale at rentthemusical.com. Additional casting for the production has yet to be announced.

Sheppard recently won an Olivier for directing Paddington: The Musical on the West End. Matarazzo has acted many times on Broadway, most recently starring as Tobias in the 2023 revival of Sweeney Todd.

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