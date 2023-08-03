Gal Gadot says DC Films' James Gunn and Peter Safran are developing a 'Wonder Woman 3' with her

For those following the behind-the-scenes maneuvering as Guardians of the Galaxy writer-director James Gunn plots the future of the DC Films as co-CEO, Gal Gadot just raised some eyebrows.

Gunn and co-CEO Peter Safran had explained they were rebooting the DC Comics-based films and other properties, which was one reason why Henry Cavill 's Black Adam post-credits return to the DCU was short-lived.

However, in an interview with ComicBook.com about her Netflix action film Heart of Stone, Gadot surprised fans by stating the pair were developing a third Wonder Woman movie with her reprising the character she's since 2016's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

"I love portraying Wonder Woman. It's so close to and dear to my heart," Gadot said in an interview recorded before the SAG-AFTRA strike. "From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we're gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together."

Gadot starred as the Amazonian goddess in her own blockbuster standalone film in 2017, directed by Patty Jenkins, but the pair's 2020 follow-up, Wonder Woman 1984 wasn't as well received.

In June, Gunn confirmed that the Superman: Legacy film he wrote and will be directing would star Hollywood's David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

This was apparently news to Gadot, who told the outlet, "I saw that they were...doing different screen tests, but I don’t know who got it, but it seemed like everyone was super legit and talented and, like, great. So I'm happy for them."

She added, "It's such a huge take-on and it's such an exciting beginning to any actor, and I wish whoever it's going to be the best of luck and enjoy the ride."

