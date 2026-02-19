Funeral plans announced for Civil Rights Icon Rev. Jesse Jackson

FILE - The Rev. Jesse Jackson watches as players warm up before Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Details for a celebration of life for the late Rev. Jesse Jackson have been released with multiple events scheduled in Chicago.

Jackson, the civil rights activist who worked with Martin Luther King and spent more than six decades advocating for racial equality, economic justice and voting rights, died Tuesday. He was 84.

According to his website, Jackson will lie in state at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters on Feb. 25 and Feb. 26.

“The People’s Celebration” will be held at the House of Hope on Feb. 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT.

A Homegoing Service will be held at Rainbow PUSH on Feb. 28. The service is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. CT.

Registration details will be announced soon, according to Jackson’s website.

Jackson was hospitalized in November and had been under observation for progressive supranuclear palsy. In 2017, he announced that he had Parkinson’s disease, The New York Times reported.

Jackson rose to national prominence during the 1960s as one of King’s protégés.

He became the first major Black candidate for the presidency, seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination in 1984 and 1988.

Jackson was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Bill Clinton.