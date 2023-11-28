'Frozen' fam celebrates movie's 10th anniversary

The cast of Frozen is celebrating 10 years of the beloved Disney animated film, which made its debut on Nov. 27, 2013.

To commemorate a decade of "Frozen," Idina Menzel, who voiced the character Elsa, Kristen Bell, who voiced Elsa's sister Anna, and Josh Gad, who played the snowman Olaf, took to Instagram to say thank you to the fans for their support over the years.

"Happy 10th birthday, Elsa," Menzel captioned a video post featuring a previous interview about how Frozen and its song "Let It Go" has become part of pop culture over the years.

"I love you and my entire @disneyfrozen fam," she added.

Bell took to Instagram as well, sharing a video about the film's 10th anniversary and quoting a line from her character in the caption of the post.

"I *STILL* believe in you, more than anyone, or anything," she said, adding, "Thank you for showing this frozen family so much love over the last 10 years!"

On his Instagram page, Gad, who portrays Olaf, shared the same video Bell did and honored the fans who have supported the film.

"Ten years ago you welcomed our Frozen family into your hearts and have been showing us nothing but love ever since," Gad said. "Thank you to all the fans around the world who have made this world and these characters worth melting for. We love you!"

"Amazing to see what that little guy has meant to so many ever since," Gad captioned a separate video of a recording session from 2012.

Frozen made more than $1.2 billion at the global box office when it was released in 2013, according to the film industry tracking site The Numbers.

