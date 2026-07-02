Frankie Muniz, Paige Price ending marriage after 10 years

Frankie Muniz and Paige Price attend People's 'Ones to Watch' at NeueHouse Hollywood on October 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Frankie Muniz and his wife Paige Price are ending their marriage after 10 years together.

The former couple shared a joint Instagram post on Wednesday with a statement by Muniz.

"After 10 beautiful years together, we’ve grown in ways that made us realize our relationship feels most natural and strong as a deep friendship and as co-parents," he wrote. "We share an incredible son who remains the center of our world, and we’re both happier, stronger parents because of the love and growth we’ve shared."

Muniz continued, "I’m endlessly grateful to Paige for everything she’s done for me and our family. She put her own dreams on hold so I could chase mine, and she was always my biggest supporter. That foundation of respect and friendship isn’t going anywhere."

The Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair star said that despite the news of their separation, they will continue building Muniz Racing together and co-parent their son, Mauz Mosley Muniz, who was born in 2021.

The actor wrote, "We’re closing one chapter with gratitude and opening the next with bright futures ahead, for us as individuals and especially for our son. Thank you for the love and support."

"We both choose to not entertain any questions on this matter," he added. "Please respect our families privacy during this time."

ABC News has reached out to a representative for Muniz for comment.

According to People, Muniz and Price met in 2016 and got engaged in November 2018. They eloped in October 2019 and married at a wedding in February 2020.

Their son was born on March 22, 2021.

In April, Price supported Muniz at the New York City premiere of Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair.

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