Fourth time’s a charm? Halle Berry is officially engaged to Van Hunt

Halle Berry is officially engaged after almost 6 years of dating Van Hunt. She told Jimmy Fallon, “There’s some confusion that he asked to marry me and I said no. But, that’s not the case.”

Halle Berry was married to her first ex-husband, former MLB player David Justice. She then spent four years married to ex Eric Benet from 2001-2005; and third ex-husband is Olivier Martinez. She was married to him from 2013-2016. Hunt has one divorce on record.

He proposed to Halle before but considering both of their track records with marriage, she declined.