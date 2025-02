Dr. Luke Lathrop, who owns the clinic with his wife Stacy, said flu cases at their clinic have jumped 500%.

Clinics seeing massive spike in flu cases across metro Atlanta

The CDC estimates there have been at least 24 million flu illnesses, 310,000 hospitalizations and 13,000 deaths including 57 children.

Traditionally, flu season peaks around this time. They say it’s been the most intense in the South, Southwest and Western states.