'Five Nights at Freddy's' tops the office with scary good $78 million

Five Nights at Freddy's, the movie adaptation of the hit horror game, topped the domestic box office with an estimated 78 million -- the biggest opening weekend for a horror title in 2023 and the second biggest for a movie based on a video game behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie's $146.3 million. The film, starring Hunger Games vet Josh Hutcherson, pulled in an additional $52.6 million overseas, for a global haul of $130.6 million.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film took second place, grabbing an estimated $14 million at the North American box office, for a three-week total of $149.3 million. Worldwide, the film -- which only plays on weekends -- has racked up $203 million.

Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon -- starring Leonardo DiCaprioRobert De NiroLily Gladstone, and Jesse Plemons -- added an estimated $9 million at the domestic box office, for a two-week total of $40 million. The film has collected $88 million globally.

The faith-based documentary After Death, which explores the subject of life after death, opened with an estimated $5 million at the domestic box office.

Rounding out the top five was The Exorcist: Believer, delivering an estimated $3.1 million, for a four-week total of $59.3 million in North America and $61 million worldwide.

