Fitness guru Richard Simmons' cause of death revealed

Fitness guru Richard Simmons' cause of death has been revealed.

A spokesperson for Simmons' family, Tom Estey, provided a statement to ABC News on Wednesday confirming the death was accidental.

"This morning, Richard Simmons' brother Lenny, received a call from the LA Coroner's office," began the statement. "The Coroner informed Lenny that Richard's death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor."

The statement also said, "The toxicology report was negative," besides the medication that was prescribed to Richard.

Richard died on July 13 at 76 years old.

"The Family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss," the statement concluded.

ABC News has reached out to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.