First look at Prime Video's 'Road House' remake, and more

Jake Gyllenhaal is ripped in more ways than one in the new poster for Prime Video's remake of the 1989 Patrick Swayze movie Road House. Jake is shown seated on a bar stool, his shirt open, revealing a shredded body and some ripped-open skin, seemingly a knife wound. The new movie from Mr. and Mrs. Smith veteran Doug Liman has Gyllenhaal playing a former UFC fighter turned bouncer at a gin joint in Florida who discovers "this paradise is not all it seems." Road House debuts March 21. In the meantime, a trailer debuts Thursday ...

The Leftovers actress Margaret Qualley has been tapped to star in Focus Features' Honey Don't!, joining Aubrey Plaza and Chris Evans, according to Deadline. Plot details are currently under wraps, but the film, directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ethan Coen from a script written with his wife, Tricia Cooke, is said to be a comedy, per the outlet ...

CBS announced Wednesday that special post-Super Bowl episodes of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and After Midnight will air following late local news. As previously announced, Tracker, starring Justin Hartley, will debut immediately after the network's telecast of Super Bowl LVIII on February 11. The series stars Hartley as "a lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who roams the country as a 'reward seeker,' using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries, while contending with his own fractured family," per CBS ...

