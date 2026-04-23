FEMA approves funds as wildfires continue to burn in Georgia

“It’s just the worst conditions you could possibly have right now to be fighting fires.” - Gov. Brian Kemp

FEMA has approved funds to help fight the wildfires in Georgia. 1,000 homes are in danger of burning.

The Georgia Forestry Commission also issued a mandatory burn ban on Wednesday – the first in the state’s history.

“It’s so dry and so hot. The fire’s burning all the way up to the top of the tree. So even if you have a fire break on the ground, the treetops are burning, treetop to treetop, or the wind’s burning embers as much as a mile away and starting another fire, which has caused this to grow so much and make it very difficult to contain,” Kemp said.

The Pineland Fire east of Valdosta, and the Highway 82 Fire east of Waycross continue to burn.