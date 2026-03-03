Father of Apalachee High School shooter found guilty of murder and manslaughter

Colin Gray, 55, was found guilty after a jury determined he was criminally responsible for the 2024 school shooting at Apalachee High in which his then-14-year-old son was accused of carrying out the 41 second massacre.

Colin Gray gave his son Colt Gray access to a rifle knowing that his son was fascinated with past school shooters and had displayed warning signs of potential violence.

Colin Gray is the first parent in Georgia to be charged in a case like this. Two teachers and two students were killed that day.

He could be facing life in prison.

An early example: James Crumbley and his wife, Jennifer Crumbley, were found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the 2021 deadly shooting at Oxford High School in suburban Detroit by their son Ethan Crumbley.