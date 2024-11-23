Fans excited to see hip-hop icon Lil Wayne headline college football concert series in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Many hip-hop fans are excited with the recent announcement that hip-hop icon Lil Wayne is scheduled to headline the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Atlanta native Corey Cotton said he became a fan of Lil Wayne in 1998. When Lil Wayne was announced as a headliner in Atlanta, Cotton says he was ecstatic.

“I almost didn’t believe it, due to him canceling his Atlanta show on his “Welcome To Tha Carter Tour,” said Cotton. “Wayne hasn’t had a show in Atlanta since 2019, which is very rare. Lil Wayne means everything to hip-hop in every way, form, and fashion.”

Cotton said he has seen Lil Wayne perform at concerts four times and looks forward to future performances.

“When I first saw Wayne in concert, it was everything,” he continued. “I rapped every song and lyric word for word and I lost my voice that night. Lil Wayne is my number one rapper of all time.”

Sam Hall has been a fan of Lil Wayne for over a decade and runs the popular Lil Wayne fan page @Weezydagoatupdates on Instagram. He says Lil Wayne’s impact is undeniable.

“Wayne means the most to hip hop. His Influence shows through today’s artists and music,” said Hall.

New Orleans native Chandler runs the Instagram fan page @Liltunechi_classics.

“Lil Wayne is the greatest rapper of all time, a product of hard work, and a symbol of unprecedented longevity as an artist,” Chandler said. “He’s made himself a staple in hip-hop, providing music throughout different decades and eras within the genre.”

Chandler says that seeing Lil Wayne combine his love for sports and music and performing for his fans is special.

“It’s awesome,” he said. “Sports and music both being two of the most prominent forms of entertainment and talent - it’s always great when they crossover. Lil Wayne and his music mean so much to the fans, a lot of whom are athletes who have utilized his songs as fuel for workouts and pregame regimens. It’s just amazing to see these two worlds join.”

Metro Atlanta businesswoman Nina Packer says Lil Wayne coming to Atlanta to perform is a great thing for Atlanta.

Packer served as the Charitable Advisor and Director of New Orleans-born hip-hop icon Lil Wayne’s One Family Foundation from 2007-2013. She says Lil Wayne performing with rising hip-hop artist GloRilla is great for the industry.

“My work with Wayne launched here because his manager was based here,” Packer said. “Wayne getting on stage, especially with GloRilla is great. Wayne is always in the game. Wayne is a legend, icon, and rockstar. For him to avail himself to do this show in the midst of what he loves, which is sports, we should be thankful.”

Packer said Lil Wayne’s impact on music is monumental and he has earned “legendary status.”

Lil Wayne made his solo debut with “Tha Block is Hot” in November of 1999. The five-time Grammy-Award winner has released multiple No. 1 albums and has sold more than 20 million records in the United States and more than 100 million records worldwide. He recently

In 2023, Lil Wayne received a star on the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for his endless contributions to music. He also received the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

“There was no hip-hop game or rap game during that time without Wayne,” she said. “It’s not about numbers, it’s about impact. There are a couple of generations impacted by what I call the Young Money era. I’m excited to see Wayne enjoy his legendary artist status.”

Chandler says he has seen Lil Wayne perform live multiple times and he loves the mixture of performing new music and older classics.

“Lil Wayne’s catalog is massive. Seeing him live in 2024 is an incredible show that every music fan should get to experience at least once,” said Chandler.

Lil Wayne recently performed at the annual Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans, where he brought the original Hot Boyz members Juvenile, BG, Turk, and Mannie Fresh, with Birdman. Packer says seeing him receive the key to the city of New Orleans was “special.”

“For Master P to award the key to the city to Lil Wayne was special. We should be excited to see him perform,” she said. “Thank you to AT&T for supporting him and giving him the platform. I’ll be glad to see him in Atlanta as well.”

Lil Wayne’s featured verse on the new song “Sticky” extended his streak of consecutive Hot 100 appearances to 21 years, according to Lil WayneHQ.

Lil Wayne recently released a video on his social media saying he is in Hawaii working on his highly anticipated album, “Tha Carter 6.” Chandler says when it comes to “Tha Carter” album series, he’s learned to expect the unexpected.

“I honestly think Tha Carter VI will be some of his best work so far as an artist, showcasing some of the best lyrical skill in hip-hop as a whole. As a fan, I’m excited to say the least,” Chandler concluded.

Championship game ticket holders will have access to the tailgate concert.

Other performers scheduled are popular pop artist Camila Cabello, British songwriter and singer Myles Smith, and Knox, a social media sensation and singer from Nashville.

Tickets for the Playoff Playlist Live! series will go on sale Nov. 25 at 10 a.m. ET.