Family of late Atlanta rap legend Rich Homie Quan release posthumous album “Forever Going In”

ATLANTA — The family of late Atlanta rap legend Rich Homie Quan recently released his posthumous album “Forever Going In” on all streaming platforms.

Rich Homie Quan, whose real name is Dequantes Devontay Lamar, died on Sept. 5 in his Atlanta home. According to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office, he died from an accidental drug overdose.

After releasing the hit song “Typa Way,” in 2013, Rich Homie Quan became a household name around the United States.

The album includes 35 songs in honor of what would have been Rich Homie Quan’s 35th birthday on Friday.

“In The 4th Quarter, Quan pulled up like Kobe. Dropping a crazy 35 piece on his new album “Forever Goin In” for his 35th birthday,” said close friend and collaborator iAmCompton. “It’s on repeat! Lyrics and story telling is one of a kind. Real legend.”

He is known for songs “Walk Thru,” “Flex Ooh Ooh Ooh,” “My Hitta,” “Lifestyle” with Young Thug, Right Back” with DJ Drama and Jeezy, “Ride Out,” “Say a Prayer” with Gucci Mane, “Show ‘Em How to Do It,” “Make Me Something” with T.I., Young Dro, Spodee and Shad Da God, “Replay,” “Changed,” “Gamble,” “Finesse” with Jim Jones, “Celebrate” with Da Baby, and more.

“I just wish he was still here to see the love and support,” iAmCompton said. “But he left us a whole lot of gems in his music that makes me believe he will never be forgotten. It inspires me to keep going no matter what the naysayers say. Follow your heart and dreams. Don’t let anyone’s opinion slow you down from being you.”

iAmCompton said fans and the music community can honor Rich Homie Quan’s legacy by “spreading love and his music while staying “Rich as in Spirit.”

“Quan is not done. God had a plan, and he has our ears and attention,” he said.

You can listen to “Forever Going In” here.