Eva Longoria shares sweet tribute marking 20th anniversary of 'Desperate Housewives'

Eva Longoria is taking a stroll down memory lane -- or Wisteria Lane, actually -- to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Desperate Housewives.

The actress, who played Gabrielle Solis on the ABC dramedy, took to Instagram on Thursday, Oct. 3, to mark the day the show premiered back in 2004 and express what the show means to her.

"20 years of Desperate Housewives!!" Longoria began. "I get so emotional thinking about how this show changed everything for me."

"So many memories, so many episodes (we used to film 24 episodes a season back then!), and so many iconic outfits. Everything I know about filmmaking and TV I learned on that show," she continued. "I'm so grateful for my forever mentor, Marc Cherry, and for the women who took me under their wing and showed me the way," following that with a pair of heart emoji.

Longoria's post included a photo of her and her Housewives co-stars who stayed with the show from beginning to end: Marcia Cross (Bree Van de Kamp), Brenda Strong (Mary Alice Young), Teri Hatcher (Susan Mayer) and Felicity Huffman (Lynette Scavo).

Longoria also featured behind-the-scenes photos from her time on the show as well as some of her character's most iconic moments.

Another cast photo among the slideshow features Nicollette Sheridan, who played Edie Britt for the first five seasons.

Desperate Housewives aired for eight seasons, airing its series finale on May 13, 2012.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.