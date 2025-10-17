'Euphoria' finalizes season 3 cast, adds Danielle Deadwyler, Trisha Paytas

Zendaya in the first image released from season 3 of 'Euphoria.' (HBO)

Even more stars have joined the third season of Euphoria.

HBO has released the full cast of the upcoming third season of the hit drama series, which returns with eight new episodes in spring 2026.

Among the new talent joining the cast are Danielle Deadwyler, Natasha Lyonne, Trisha Paytas, Cailyn Rice, Eli Roth, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Rebecca Pidgeon and Sam Trammell.

Also confirmed to return in season 3 are Dominic Fike, Nika King, Alanna Ubach, Daeg Faerch, Melvin Bonez Estes, Paula Marshall, Sophia Rose Wilson and Zak Steiner.

HBO made the casting announcement in a post shared to Instagram on Friday. Along with posting a graphic confirming the new actors joining the series, the network shared a first-look image of Deadwyler in costume.

"#Euphoria Season 3 is coming Spring 2026," the account captioned the post.

The show's stars, including Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry and Colman Domingo, were previously announced to be returning for season 3 back in February.

Other newcomers previously announced to be joining along for season 3 include Sharon Stone, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Rosalía, Marshawn Lynch, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Kadeem Hardison, James Landry Hébert, Anna Van Patten and Asante Blackk.

Sam Levinson created Euphoria and continues at its helm for season 3. This time around, the show will feature a time jump that brings its main characters out of high school.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.