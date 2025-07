ESPN is done with Shannon Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe at the 56th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Shannon Sharpe has been released from ESPN after settling lawsuit with rape accuser.

Sharpe, 57, joined “First Take” in 2023 after leaving FS1’s “Undisputed” with Skip Bayless.

In the wake of the allegations, Shannon stepped away from his duties at ESPN. But now, they’ve severed ties completely.

Sharpe is also the host of the “Club Shay Shay” podcast and “Nightcap” with Chad Ochocinco.