Emory hospital is monitoring Georgia Residents for Hantavirus

hantavirus
By Toni & Tony in the Morning

Fox 5 reports - Two Georgia residents exposed to hantavirus while vacationing on a cruise ship remain under evaluation in Atlanta, following an outbreak that killed three people.

The couple arrived Monday at Emory University Hospital’s Serious Communicable Diseases Unit; one passenger has tested negative for the virus despite showing symptoms.

Health officials are monitoring whether the travelers will be cleared to leave the hospital before a 42-day window ends, while the CDC works to ensure no risk to the public.

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