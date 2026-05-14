Emory hospital is monitoring Georgia Residents for Hantavirus

Fox 5 reports - Two Georgia residents exposed to hantavirus while vacationing on a cruise ship remain under evaluation in Atlanta, following an outbreak that killed three people.

The couple arrived Monday at Emory University Hospital’s Serious Communicable Diseases Unit; one passenger has tested negative for the virus despite showing symptoms.

Health officials are monitoring whether the travelers will be cleared to leave the hospital before a 42-day window ends, while the CDC works to ensure no risk to the public.