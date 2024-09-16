Emmys in memoriam segment forgets Shelley Duvall, Chita Rivera and more

It's nearly inevitable that after any awards show, people will notice some celebrity names were omitted from the in memoriam segment, and Sunday night's Emmys were no exception.

The names of Shelley Duvall, Chita Rivera, Tyler Christopher and Johnny Wactor didn't appear during Jelly Roll's heartfelt song tribute to the stars who had recently passed.

Former General Hospital star Christopher passed away at age 50 on Oct. 31, 2023; Chita Rivera died at 91 on Jan. 30. Wactor, another veteran of General Hospital, was fatally shot in Los Angeles during a robbery on May 25. He was 37. Duvall died at 75 years old on July 11.

