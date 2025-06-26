The teaser trailer for Emma Stone's latest film collaboration with Yorgos Lanthimos has arrived.

Focus Features released the first trailer for Lanthimos' film Bugonia on Thursday.

The movie, which arrives in theaters this fall, follows two conspiracy-obsessed young men who "kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying planet Earth," according to its official synopsis. You know, that old chestnut.

Stone plays Michelle, the high-powered CEO who gets kidnapped. Jesse Plemons stars as one of the young men who ends up taking her, convinced she is some sort of alien.

"It all starts with something magnificent. A flower, then a honey bee. The workers gather pollen for the queen," Plemons says in the trailer. "But the bees, they're dying, and that's the way they planned it. To make us the same as the bees. But it is not in control anymore. We are."

Aidan Delbis, Stavros Halkias and Alicia Silverstone also star in the film with a script by The Menu screenwriter Will Tracy.

Stone has starred in three other Lanthimos films: The Favourite, Poor Things and Kinds of Kindness. She won her second best actress Oscar in a decade for her performance as Bella Baxter in Poor Things.

Bugonia opens in theaters with a special limited engagement on Oct. 24. It expands wider on Oct. 31.

